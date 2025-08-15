This hypnotic website is a satisfying way to avoid your responsibilities today

Watching colorful shapes drift endlessly downward on this minimalist site is, strangely, a healthier way to zone out than doom-scrolling. One click turns on the Shepard tone — a looping sound that seems to fall forever without ever actually changing pitch. (Think of a barber-pole spiral, but for your ears.) Without the tone, the illusion is incomplete.

Together, the silent cascade and the endless sound form a hypnotic pocket of nothingness. The longer you stare, the weirder — and more relaxing — it gets. If your to-do list is closing in, give it a few minutes; the site will gladly hold reality at arm's length.

Side note: If rectangles don't do it for you, try the oddly satisfying sound of horses munching carrots.