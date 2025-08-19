Hilarious new mod cuts Half-Life 2 down to a single corridor

Half-Life 2 is still one of the best games ever made, and is absolutely worth playing even 20 years later. I get it, though. You're a busy person. It's a pretty meaty game, and sometimes you just don't have time to sit down and go through the entire campaign. "It definitely looks good," you bemoan, "but where am I going to get ten whole hours free in between being fed grapes by supermodels and polishing my classic car collection?"

As ever, the modding scene has you covered. Take a look at Mini-Life 2, a revolutionary new Half-Life 2 mod that subtracts content rather than adding it; compressing the entirety of the game's campaign into a single densely-packed corridor that can be completed in about a minute.

This is the Half-Life for the TikTok generation we've all been waiting for. All the experience of playing the story, none of the pesky little hangups like 'pacing' or 'depth'.