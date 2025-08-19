PlayStation gets a taste of Halo through Helldivers 2's newest content drop

One might have guessed this would happen from the moment Helldivers 2 was announced for Xbox, but it's still awesome to see it in action. Helldivers 2, one of the best co-op experiences you can have today, is crossing over with Halo — more specifically, Halo: ODST, an underappreciated gem that also focused on soldiers in cool armor dropping in rocket pods to fight aliens. It's a match made in heaven.

More importantly, it's also the closest you're gonna come to playing Halo on PlayStation for a while.