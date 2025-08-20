Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others? Here's what science says

Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others, you may ask as you stand there covered head to toe in itchy bumps while your carefree friends frolic around outside without getting their blood sucked. "Is it something I've eaten, or the smell of my body wash?" You may wonder.

The sad truth is, mosquitoes are attracted to a combination of biological factors, most of which are beyond your control. Your body's unique chemistry plays a major role, specifically in the mix of carboxylic acids and other volatile compounds that your skin produces. Even the microscopic bacteria living on your skin influence your attractiveness to mosquitoes by breaking down your sweat and sebum into distinct odors. If you have a lower diversity but higher abundance of certain bacteria types, you're more likely to be on the mosquito's menu.

Your blood type could be working against you too – studies suggest Type O blood is particularly appealing to these persistent pests. If you're pregnant, exercise frequently, or enjoy alcoholic beverages, you're also more likely to attract mosquitoes due to increased carbon dioxide emission, body temperature, and changes in body chemistry. Even your fashion choices matter — wearing dark colors like black, red, or orange makes you easier for mosquitoes to spot.

Unfortunately, the mosquitoes have found out where I live and have decided to come into my home uninvited. If you're also a mosquito magnet, your best defense is a strong bug repellent. Natural alternatives like lavender and eucalyptus oils can help make you less appealing to these bloodthirsty creatures. You might also want to opt for lighter-colored clothing when spending time outdoors, and be aware that your post-workout glow, while healthy for you, might be sending all the right signals to nearby mosquitoes.

Previously:

• This device lets me work in mosquito-free bliss

• The ethics of wiping out a mosquito species

• Drones are dumping thousands of mosquitos on Hawaii

• Deadly mosquito threat from LA pools abandoned during fires

• 'The damage from inaction is enormous' — Rising threat of Asian Tiger Mosquito across the US