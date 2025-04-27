Watch: Adorable spiders hunt bugs and turn them into delicious smoothies

Regal jumping spiders begin training themselves to hunt prey at a young age. This video explains how they learn to hunt and the special techniques they use to feed themselves. These alien-looking creatures have eight eyes, bulky fuzzy bodies, cute purple (girls) or blue (boys) jaws, and they can jump several times their own body length.

Regal jumping spiders liquefy their prey, leaving "nothing but a crumpled husk behind." The video shows a graphic, up-close shot of what this looks like, and it's equal parts fascinating and creepy. Every regal jumping spider must learn to stalk and pounce on their prey, unlike spiders that use webs.

Although this video makes jumping spiders seem like ferocious beasts, they're actually harmless to humans. They often become shy or even jump away if a human tries to make contact with them. Many people even keep jumping spiders as pets and adore caring for them.

See also: Scientists taught a spider to jump on command