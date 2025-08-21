Take on challenging projects with an AI-powered content creation suite

TL;DR: The AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan) is $59.97 (MSRP $972) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Without creative and technical skills, it can be tricky to get a business or project going, especially with that tight start-up budget. For all your content and creative needs, AI Magicx makes it happen. This platform gives you access to leading AI models like GPT-4o, Claude 4, and Gemini 2.5, all-in-one for a lifetime subscription of only $59.97 (MSRP $972) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This is a collection of over 75 tools that may replace 10 different apps to scale your work. Your smart assistant is prompt-driven, meaning all your need to do is command the AI with a description of what you need, and you've got it, ready to use.

Design logos that meet your brand guidelines or high-resolution art pieces in your style of choice without years of practice. Write blog posts, email newsletters, or articles in minutes that are analyzed for SEO. Craft videos that look amazing for social media and conversational chatbots that are ready to help your customer base.

AI Magicx is beginner-friendly, with an intuitive dashboard with hundreds of options per month via the Rune Plan. This is a must-have toolkit for anyone who's taken on the challenge of something new, and needs that creative support.

For logos, images, text, chatbots, video, and more, the AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan) is available for $59.97 (MSRP $972) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan)

