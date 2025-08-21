Trump confirms he is a bigot and a racist

In case you were wondering the White House has issued a press release wherein Trump confirms his prejudice with a long list of complaints about museum exhibits.

Seeking to better honor the United States' long-standing and historic policies of discrimination, Donald Trump wants museums to erase and replace history with white-friendly, anti-inclusive interpretations of everything. His press release, egomaniacally titled "President Trump was right about the Smithsonian," is bunk.

The National Museum of African Art displayed an exhibit on "works of speculative fiction that bring to life an immersive, feminist and sacred aquatopia inspired by the legend of Drexciya," an "underwater kingdom populated by the children of pregnant women who had been thrown overboard or jumped into the ocean during the Middle Passage."

The American History Museum's "LGBTQ+ History" exhibit seeks to "understand evolving and overlapping identities such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer, transsexual, transvestite, mahu, homosexual, fluid, invert, urning, third sex, two sex, gender-bender, sapphist, hijra, friend of Dorothy, drag queen/king, and many other experiences," and includes articles on "LGBTQ+ inclusion and skateboarding" and "the rise of drag ball culture in the 1920s."

The National Museum of the American Latino features programming highlighting "animated Latinos and Latinas with disabilities" — with content from "a disabled, plus-sized actress" and an "ambulatory wheelchair user" who "educates on their identity being Latinx, LGBTQ+, and disabled." WhiteHouse.gov

I find it fairly hard to believe that Donald Trump can read or understand the excerpt provided above, let alone the whole list.

