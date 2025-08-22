Why rent when you can own? Get Microsoft Office 2024 for $130 for life!

TL;DR: I may not be able to buy a house, but I can buy a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home 2024 for Mac or PC on sale for $129.97 (reg. $149.99).

While I'm a firm believer that you should never give up on your dreams, some dreams get shelved and revisited at a later time. Personally, I'm shelving the dream of buying a home any time soon, but that doesn't stop me from trying to reel in my spending. How? By limiting how many subscriptions I sign up for. I don't know about you, but I rely heavily on Microsoft 365 for work, and paying $22 a month hurts when I could put that towards something else.

Fortunately, I found out that we can ditch the monthly subscriptions and switch to a lifetime license to Microsoft Home 2024 for just $129.97!

Let's do the Microsoft math

I was paying $22 a month for Microsoft 365, and over a year, that's $264. If you compare that to Microsoft Home, that's less than $11 a month — but for life! Seems like a no-brainer to me.

I don't know about you, but I use Word for literally everything — jotting down meeting notes, drafting Run of Shows for events, thought dumps, mapping out Christmas presents, you name it, I probably already have a working file. Now, I can enjoy lifetime access to my favorite app, plus Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

It even has a new AI integration, which I can use to summarize my meeting notes and have it extract key information to share in my meeting recap emails with co-workers. I've never been great at navigating Excel, but with Microsoft's smart AI recommendations, who knows — maybe it can help me put together a budget plan so my future dream home doesn't have to be so far fetched.

Wishful thinking? I don't know, but what I do know is that I'm hopping on this deal and you should, too! Join me and grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Home 2024 for just $129.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase

See Deal

See other items in the shop.