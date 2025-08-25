How to avoid entrapment at traffic stops (video)

Attorney Marc Lopez offers some golden rules for avoiding police entrapment.

This is an excellent rundown of many tricks the Police will use to attempt to entrap you at a traffic stop. Simple, innocuous-sounding questions can be used to raise suspicion and allow the cops to start making life even more unpleasant than a simple traffic stop. Never offer a reason they pulled you over, never tell them where you are coming or going, and only respond to direct requests.

