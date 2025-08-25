Price Drop: Make Your Gaming PC Feel Next-Gen — Windows 11 Pro $12.97

You've invested in your PC hardware, now it's time to let your software catch up. Windows 11 Pro is now just $12.97 (reg. $199), and it comes packed with features designed to elevate your gaming experience, from ray tracing support to instant load speeds.

This upgrade gives you access to DirectX 12 Ultimate, enabling cutting-edge graphics features like real-time ray tracing and variable rate shading, which deliver smoother gameplay and more lifelike visuals. Even your older games will look better thanks to Auto HDR, which enhances contrast and color depth without developers needing to update the title.

DirectStorage dramatically reduces load times, especially in open-world games, by letting your GPU access data directly, which means less of watching progress bars crawl by.

Outside of gaming, Windows 11 Pro is also optimized for multitasking, responsiveness, and enterprise-level security, making it a smart overall upgrade for most PC users.

Windows 10 Support Is Ending Soon

Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. That means no more security updates, feature improvements, or bug fixes, which can leave your system vulnerable over time.

Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro now ensures you're ahead of the curve and ready for what's next. At just $12.97, it's not only a performance boost, but also a smart move for long-term security and compatibility.

👉 Get Windows 11 Pro for $12.97 (Reg. $199)

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.