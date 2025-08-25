The deadliest avalanche in history buried 43 climbers at Lenin Peak (video)

On July 13, 1990, A deep earthquake loosed a fatal serac, causing an avalanche that killed all but two of forty-five climbers camped beneath it.

Lenin Peak, a 7,134-meter-high mountain in northeast Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, was the former USSR's tallest mountain and became known as the "easiest" 7,000-meter mountain to climb. Good access, low permit fees, and a history of many successful climbs lead people to mistake it for safe. One earthquake, which was not even felt on the mountain, as the snow and ice acted like a shock absorber, changed that forever.



The two survivors were badly injured and could hear their compatriots trapped under the ice and snowfall, but were unable to assist them. The entire ordeal is terrifying and serves to remind us of the great danger mountaineers subject themselves to. They can do everything right and still die.

