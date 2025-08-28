Code way faster with the smart features from Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022

TL;DR: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is on sale this Labor Day for $14.97 (MSRP $499).

Speed usually sacrifices quality, but not in this case. Coding can be quicker and more accurate with the smart features from Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022. Suited for developers working on multiple platforms and/or in different languages, it's time to boost productivity for large-scale, complex projects.

Do it all in one environment. Optimize for mobile and desktop application with .NET MAUI. Use web designer view to edit running ASP.NET pages. Build, debug, and test .NET and C++ apps in Linux.

Then, there are the unique features to make coding easier. Scale back typing with IntelliCode, an element that understands the context of your code, and offers to complete blocks and give you next steps. With CodeLens, you get a history of all your decisions; recent changes, authors, and tests are available to report the information you need to move forward. The 64-bit IDE unlocks a massive, comprehensive suite of advanced tools and integrations so you can skip the tricky, repetitive parts and get right down to making your ideas come to life. There's even Live Share, a real-time collaboration setting to keep the whole team in the loop.

Supported on multiple operating systems, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is the instant download that will give you time back when it comes to coding massive, innovative projects.

