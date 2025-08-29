Access more than 40 top AI apps with a single $40 subscription

TL;DR: ChatPlayground AI allows you to pay a one-time fee of $39.99 to access premium versions of 40+ top AI models.

People keep saying AI is the future, but that doesn't mean we all have unlimited funds to pay for premium subscriptions. But how do you choose? Some AI models are better for problem solving where others are better at copywriting. With ChatPlayground AI, you don't have to pick and choose. ChatPlayground AI offers access to more than 40 of the top AI models for a one-time fee that's now just $39.99.

Side-by-side comparisons made easier

When using AI models, sometimes you want to compare to see if one can write, code, or generate a better image than others. Previously, you would have to open multiple browser tabs and switch back and forth between the two before making a final decision. ChatPlayground AI uses a Chrome browser extension that seamlessly integrates into your workflow and generates prompts from multiple AI models so you can determine the best output quicker.

Access 40+ AI models

It seems like every day, a new AI model is launching. With ChatPlayground AI, you can get access to the most popular, including the new GPT-5, GPT-4o, Claude Sonnet 4, Gemini 1.5 Flash, Perplexity, and so many more. Whether you need help coding, writing, generating images, or any other task, find the best model for each among more than 40 options.

Get lifetime access to more than 40 top AI models with ChatPlayground AI, now only $39.99 (reg. $204).

