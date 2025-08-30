Redhead festival underway in Netherlands

Thousands of redheads from around the world gathered this weekend in Tilburg in the Netherlands, hosting the 2025 Redhead Days festival celebrating those with the upgraded MC1R gene. Anyone may attend, though the group photo is for "natural" redheads only. The BBC reports that the 2013 shot set a world record for the "largest gathering of people with natural red hair," memorialized by Guinness World Records.

The tradition emerged two decades ago when Dutch artist Bart Rouwenhorst put out a call for 15 red-haired models for an art project in a local newspaper. He got 10 times the response he was expecting and brought the group together for a photo. The project got so much attention, Rouwenhorst organized a similar meetup the following year and has continued to oversee the festival as it has expanded into the multiday event it is today.

Here's footage from earlier today, posted by the Associated Press.

Previously:

• For the last time, redheads are not going extinct

• Redheads of color

• Small Dutch town invaded by gingers

• Two redheads can have a brunette child