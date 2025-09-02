The curious case of a GOP election official who Mickey Finn'd his grandkid to entrap a Dairy Queen

This is a bizarre story: North Carolina Republican election official James Yokeley Jr. was caught on video putting drugs, cocaine, and MDMA, in both his teenage granddaughter's ice cream and her friend's.

Yokeley had the kids wait in the car while he went in to buy them the ice cream. The teens spotted the pills in their ice cream and reported them to the police. Upon reviewing security camera footage at the Dairy Queen, it became clear that Grandpa was the culprit. Yokeley resigned his appointed role before the elections commission could meet to remove him.

When his granddaughter—driving Yokeley's car with her grandfather as a passenger—and her friend discovered unusual objects that looked like pills in their ice cream, they immediately pulled into a nearby gas station where they flagged down police and first responders who were already there. Yokeley claimed ignorance when asked about the ice cream he gave to each girl, blaming the Dairy Queen employees for the crime. Police reports stated Yokeley was serving as guardian for both underage girls for the weekend. Comic Sans

So, was Grandpa up to something gross and nefarious with the two youngsters, or did he have it out for the DQ?

Previously:

• Dairy Queen ukulele, signed by Warren Buffett

• Colorful Dairy Queen ad, 1960

• 87-year-old senator Chuck Grassley is doing 'u kno what' at Dairy Queen again