Here's how this $75 Lenovo Chromebook is the best of both worlds

TL;DR: Can't decide between a laptop or tablet? This 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook combines the best features of both into one device, and it's on sale for $74.99 (reg. $475.99).

When you're in the market for a quality piece of technology, the word "affordable" doesn't always come to mind — especially when you're looking for premium features like touchscreens. Fortunately, with this deal, you don't have to sacrifice quality to find an in-budget laptop. In fact, you can save yourself time and money, and cut back on tech clutter by investing in this refurbished 2018 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook, now on sale for only $74.99 (reg. $475.99) with free shipping.

Instead of investing in a laptop and tablet, the Lenovo 300E Chromebook combines the pleasures of both touch-screen typing and surfing the web into one portable device. This 2018 model is equipped with an ultra-wide 11.6-inch display paired with an anti-glare finish to keep your eyes comfortable for all-day use. Say goodbye to splitting blue-light migraines and forehead wrinkles!

Despite being a few years behind, this Chromebook runs on modern-day ChromeOS with 2.1GHz speed, allowing you to enjoy a seamless Google Suite integration. Plus, get the added benefit of running multiple programs and dozens of tabs without the fear of glitches or lags.

Whether you're typing up a financial report or drafting a quick commission sketch, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, this Lenovo offers excellent performance for all your personal and professional needs.

As a refurbished model, you can enjoy a high-quality laptop with tablet-esque features for less than $100.

This Lenovo has been cleaned, inspected, tested, and rated with a Grade "B" rating, meaning it may have some light cosmetic damage, like scuffs or scratches, but nothing that impacts its performance. But, for added peace of mind, enjoy 30-day aftermarket parts and labor warranties from a trusted third-party.

Enjoy premium features for a fraction of the price!

Grab this 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook 300E for only $74.99 (reg. $475.99) with free shipping — that's over 80% off! No coupon required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.