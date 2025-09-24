There's finally a way to get new versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint without a subscription

TL;DR: Replace Microsoft 365 with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024, now on sale for $129.97.

The thing about software subscriptions is you're stuck paying for something you'll never actually own. Yeah, the monthly payments are pretty low, but you're never done paying them. That's how software like Microsoft 365 ends up costing $99.99 per year, every year. And that's the cheapest possible option. Give it 10 years, and you've dropped nearly $1,000 on Microsoft Word and a few of its friends.

If you want a way out of your subscription, you can now get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC, and it's still a one-time purchase. It's even on sale now for $129.97 (reg. $149.99).

What's included with Microsoft Office 2024?

Office 2024 includes the classic apps most people actually use every day:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

OneNote

These apps keep the familiar layout but add some cool updates that make it feel fresh. Word can suggest text as you type, PowerPoint can help design cleaner slides, and Excel can spot trends and build charts automatically. You still get the dependable apps you know, just with a little extra help when you need it.

The Ribbon interface now shows only the tools you need for the task at hand, so you can format a table or tweak a chart without digging through menus. Real-time co-authoring lets multiple people edit a document at the same time, and built-in comments make group work or family projects easier to manage.

Instead of paying for Microsoft 365 forever, pay once for Microsoft Office.

Right now, it's only $129.97 to get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC.

