Florida to begin exporting infectious diseases

Comparing life-saving science to "slavery," Florida's surgeon general is lifting all vaccine mandates in the State. Sadly for the rest of us, people travel to and from Florida all the time.

The state's top health official, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, likened the mandates to "slavery", in announcing the plans on Wednesday. "Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body?" he said. "I don't have that right. Your body is a gift from God." Florida officials did not give a timeline or details on ending the mandates. Several may only be repealed through a vote by the Republican-led state legislature, while others can be scrapped by the state health department. Ladapo, though, pledged several times during his news conference to end "all of them, every last one of them." The surgeon general has been frequently criticised by doctors and health groups, who say he has spread vaccine misinformation, while his boss, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, pushed against Covid-19 vaccine mandates. BBC

Citing a "God" whom we can only assume to be the Christian one, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is breaking with science and will instead apparently rely on "thoughts and prayers" to protect not only the people of his State, but everyone else, everywhere. As vaccination rates fall across the country, it is the most vulnerable who will suffer, everywhere, all over the world. Expect it to become harder to travel without proof of vaccination.

The slavery comment is disgusting and awful. There is absolutely nothing about vaccination that remotely resembles the evils of chattel slavery.

