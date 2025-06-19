Dispelling RFK, Jr.'s disinformation, crowd-sourced database includes hundreds of randomized controlled trials of vaccines

Thank goodness real science and health experts are working tirelessly to combat the misinformation and disinformation about vaccines and other health issues currently being peddled by the folks — and brain worms — currently in charge of our public "health" system. Today I'm especially grateful for Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University, and his colleagues, who have been hard at work creating a spreadsheet that is seeking to document every randomized controlled trial that has ever been conducted for licensed vaccines, to educate the public about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

CIDRAP (the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy Research and Innovation Office at the University of Minnesota) recently conducted an interview with Dr. Scott about the project, in which he explained its origins, purpose, and more. The project was originally conceived as a response to HHS Secretary RFK, Jr.'s claim that the COVID vaccines were the only vaccines ever tested in placebo-controlled trials, a claim that Dr. Scott states is "unequivocally, demonstrably, measurably false." He further explains:

I've poured through this, I've looked at the studies, and there are many, many more placebo-controlled vaccine trials. It's just such a misleading claim. Essentially every childhood vaccine has been tested in placebo-controlled trials of some sort.

Once Dr. Scott floated the idea for such a project on social media, infectious disease physician Dr. Brad Spellberg, whose website hosts the spreadsheet, joined Dr. Scott to help identify and compile randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of vaccines. The spreadsheet contains, for each RCT, the vaccine name, the RCT dates, the populations studied, the number of participants in the study, the type of placebo used for the control group, and additional information.

The spreadsheet is a crowd-sourced effort and is growing by the day. As of when I looked at the spreadsheet on June 18, 2025, it contains 338 entries, which Dr. Scott and his colleagues thoroughly review and vet before inclusion. Dr. Scott, who, with his colleagues, is planning to publish a peer-reviewed paper on the project, told CIDRAP News that he expects these numbers to continue to grow:

I think we're kind of looking at the tip of the iceberg. . . There's going to be, I would say, easily 400-plus, maybe 500-plus trials with millions and millions of participants.

When asked about another one of RFK, Jr.'s claims — that nobody understands if the vaccines are harmful or risky — Dr. Scott stated clearly that, again, it's "patently false." He goes on:

That's just one of the biggest lies about vaccines that there is because we absolutely do know the safety profiles. Vaccines have been the most thoroughly vetted of all medicines. Not only are the safety profiles being studied during the trials, they're also being monitored after licensure like nothing else. I mean, we have so much more safety data on vaccines than we do on supplements, which a lot of people have no issue taking.

Because mis- and disinformation circulate widely and wildly about the safety of vaccines, information about both efficacy and safety outcomes is included in the spreadsheet.

In the interview, Dr. Scott also emphasizes the voluntary nature of this work, lest someone dismiss their work as shilling for big pharma:

We're a team of eight volunteers, you know, and I want to make that clear to the public—we don't get paid. We're not working for pharma. I've never taken a cent from pharma.

What's compelling about the work, according to Dr. Scott, is educating the public and trying to curb vaccine-preventable illnesses and deaths. We need more of this, and I applaud Dr. Scott and his colleagues for taking on this task!

Many, many thanks to everyone working on the project: Dr. Jake Scott, Dr. Brad Spellberg, Dr. Ali Sebastian Meza Vazquez, Dr. Abhay Dhand, Dr. Alejo Diaz, Dr. Neal Fox, Dr. Adam Lauring, Dr. Jeff Keelan, and Dr. Zack Nelson.

Please check out the spreadsheet here and share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. While seemingly no amount of actual, factual evidence about vaccines will convince folks currently in charge of public "health," maybe just maybe this spreadsheet filled with safety and efficacy data from hundreds of vaccine RCTs can sway some vaccine skeptics in your life. Hey, it's worth a shot!

