Amazing LEGO model of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

YouTuber Strike17 Builds has painstakingly and lovingly recreated the Disneyland Haunted Mansion with its effects.

I hope that Strike17 Builds updates this for the Haunted Mansion Holiday, and rotates between the two every year, just like Disney. If he is going to stay true to form, however, Halloween starts on July 5th at Disneyland and doesn't end until early December, while HMH runs til early January. Halloweeen merchandise sells really well!

