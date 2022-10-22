Ghosts haunt Texas home by talking dirty to the inhabitants

The Texas-based ABC affiliate WFAA-8 has a, uhhh, interesting new story about a supposedly haunted house in Gainesville, Texas where the ghostly inhabitants are exceptionally horny. Linda Hill had purchased the Denton Street with her husband several years ago, one of several other rental investments the couple had made in the area. The other properties were fine for bringing in that passive income, but for some reason, every tenant who came to the Denton Street house ended up moving out within six months. At one point, they had ten different tenants in the course of just two years — and that's when someone finally told them what was going on.

Rumor has it, the house, built in the 1840s, used to be a bordello. That's why Hill said many of the ghosts here tend to reveal themselves in a particular nature.

"Sexual," she said. "There's no other way to put it."

Hill said several people have recorded EVPs — electronic voice phenomenon — where the ghosts can be heard talking dirty in the house.

"'Oh baby, oh baby, yeah,'" Hill said, mimicking what has been heard. "'Yeah, I like it like that.'"

Not all the ghosts here are that way, though. There's a door in the upstairs bathroom that regularly opens, even after it's been shut tight.

Oh, and there's also a 19-foot-well underneath the living room. Some people believe it's a spiritual portal, which they have said may explain how so many different ghosts and spirits have ended up in the house — and particularly in the room right next door to that well.

"The murder room," Hill said that room is called.