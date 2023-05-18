Disney drops a doozy of a trailer for new 'Haunted Mansion'

The trailer for Disney's new live-action Haunted Mansion has dropped, and it's sure to excite fans who were let down by the 2003 adaptation directed by Rob Minkoff and starring Eddie Murphy. Not only does this new adaptation look spooky, cool and funny, it's also looks to be more closely aligned with the theme park attraction.

Originally, you may remember, Guillermo del Toro was going to write and produce the film, but he stepped away from the project. Dear White People creator Justin Simien took the reins, assembling a cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy. Jamie Lee Curtis brings Madame Leota to life, while Jared Leto embodies The Hatbox Ghost.

What's the storyline? What Disney has shared is brief, writing that it's about "a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters."

Haunted Mansion hits U.S. theaters on July 28, 2023.

