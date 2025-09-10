Surprise! Flashmob stuns crowd on Paris street with awesome version of Bohemian Rhapsody (video)

What better way to break up an already glorious looking day in Paris than with a surprise flashmob performance of Bohemian Rhapsody? As crowds were sitting at cafes and strolling the streets of the Latin Quarter yesterday afternoon, three women suddenly appeared in a window over a brasserie: Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy…

And as hundreds of folks looked up to see where the angelic voices were coming from, organizer and pianist Julien Cohen started playing a piano that happened to be sitting in the street, followed by singer Mickey Callisto, who stood on a moving carriage as he channeled Freddie Mercury. More and more "bystanders" began to take part in this incredibly choreographed pop-up performance, until 30 musicians — including an astounding 11-year-old kid (Olly Pearson) who shredded an electric guitar — stunned onlookers with their amazing rendition of Queen's magnum opus.

Less grim news and more of this please. (See video below, posted by Julian Cohen.)

