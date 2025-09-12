WSJ quietly changes headline after jumping to conclusions about Kirk shooter's ammunition markings

The Wall Street Journal has significantly walked back its initial reporting on the ammunition allegedly used in the Kirk shooting.

Yesterday, it published a story with the headline:


Ammunition in Kirk Shooting Engraved With Transgender, Antifascist Ideology: Sources

Today, the story has a new headline that makes it clear it shouldn't have run the story in the first place:

Early Bulletin Said Ammunition in Kirk Shooting Engraved With Transgender, Antifascist Ideology; Some Sources Urge Caution

The "sources" say the letters TRN stamped on the shells are evidence that the shooter was a trans-activist. However, evidence from the Cartridge Collectors website shows these same markings commonly appear on Turkish ammunition, suggesting a mundane manufacturing origin rather than ideological significance.

