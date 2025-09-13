Nintendo faces backlash over Minecraft-like Pokémon Pokopia

For a company so famously litigious to the point where they've begun indebting people for life, it sure is interesting that Nintendo's next big Pokémon game is going to be a Minecraft ripoff. Unfortunately, no one is big enough to sue them with impunity, which every second of the Pokémon Pokopia trailer seems to revel in.

This comes as Nintendo secures a US patent for the concept of having summoned characters fight other characters. Yes, the entire concept of having a game mechanic that even remotely resembles that. Rules for thee, not for me, apparently.