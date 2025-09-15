Screaming goat prompts 911 call

I personally find screaming goats hilarious, but one resident of Etna, Maine, was not amused when an escaped goat banged on their door and screamed. Apparently unfamiliar with the iconic goat scream, the homeowner called 911 to report a woman screaming for help.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office made the following post on Facebook:

Deputies raced to the scene after receiving an urgent report of a woman screaming in Etna. To their astonishment, they discovered not a distressed person, but a goat that seemed to have plenty to express! As they assessed the unusual situation, they couldn't help but chuckle at the unexpected turn of events. This incident is sure to bring a smile when it's logged into the unified crime reporting system!

Simon, the Nigerian dwarf goat, had gone on a little walkabout and apparently "has a lot to say."

Please enjoy this OG compilation of goats screaming like humans:

