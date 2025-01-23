Paper towel dispensers sound like screaming goats

Image: Linas T / Shutterstock

Screaming goats will never not delight me, and this screaming goat content that I recently stumbled upon is providing me with some very much needed humor this very dark week.

A TikTok user named "Le Danielle" has been posting hilarious videos of the touchless electronic paper towel dispensers at her workplace. She recently discovered that someone in her office has affixed photos of goats to the front of the two dispensers in the communal restroom. And while at first this might seem bizarre, it actually makes great sense, because when the machines begin whirring and spitting out paper towels, they sound exactly like screaming goats. The louder, more insistent goat machine is called "Angry Al" and the kinder, gentler goat machine is "Snoop Goat." And they are both perfectly and hysterically funny.

Once you see and hear these videos, you'll never look at those paper towel dispensers the same again!

(And I apologize for linking to TikTok, I couldn't find these videos on Instagram!)

To my coworker, keep it up!! It's really bringing smiles to the workplace! I hope whoever it is sees this! 😂😂 #goats #officehumor #bathroomvideos #funnyvideos #taylorswift #workvideos #laughsandgiggles #fyp #viral

I swear it sounds how the picture looks😂😂😂 whoever did this at my job is unserious! #bathroomvideos #funnyvideos #workvideos #officehumor #fyp #laughsandgiggles

