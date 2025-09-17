Train your brain with the app that helps you actually remember names, dates, and passwords

TL;DR: memoryOS boosts memory recall by up to 70% using fun, proven techniques — a 1-year subscription is $74.99 (MSRP $149.99) for a limited time.

We've all been there: blanking on someone's name mid-intro, losing your place during a presentation, or forgetting the password you swore you'd remember. memoryOS is here to put those frustrating "what was that again?" moments in the past. Built with guidance from two-time World Memory Champion Jonas von Essen, this app transforms memory training into something fun, effective, and surprisingly addictive.

For $74.99, the memoryOS Expert Plan 1-year subscription gives you access to scientifically proven techniques like mnemonics, spaced repetition, and a proprietary virtual mind palace system. Think of it as building a high-tech vault in your head, one that makes recalling information faster and easier. And this isn't just a theory — over 100,000 users have seen an average 70% boost in memory recall. It's also the #1 most-funded app on Kickstarter.

Lessons are short, gamified, and tailored so you don't need hours of study time to notice results. Want to nail speeches at work, breeze through exams, or just stop fumbling with everyday details? memoryOS is designed for students, professionals, kids, adults, and even older users who want to stay sharp. The app syncs across devices, so you can train anywhere, anytime.

Jonas himself went from struggling to remember simple things to memorizing 100,000 digits of pi. Now, he's sharing the methods that got him there in a sleek, approachable format. If you're ready to level up your cognitive performance, memoryOS makes it not just possible, but genuinely enjoyable.

Stop leaving your memory to chance. With this 1-year subscription to a memoryOS Expert Plan, you can unlock sharper recall and smarter habits for $74.99.

memoryOS Expert Plan: 1-Year Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.