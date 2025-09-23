Duchess apologized to Epstein after he made "Hannibal Lecter-like" threats

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, sent an apologetic email to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 after he allegedly threatened to "destroy her" during a menacing phone call. According to James Henderson, Ferguson's former spokesperson who spoke to The Telegraph, Epstein made a "chilling" call with a "Hannibal Lecter-type voice" after Ferguson publicly called him a pedophile.

The threatening call reportedly came after Ferguson had admitted to accepting £15,000 from Epstein to pay off her debts, which she described as a "terrible error of judgment" in a March 2011 interview. Following Epstein's threats, Ferguson sent an email telling him that he was a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and family" and apologizing for her criticism.

"He said he would destroy the York family and he was quite clear on that. He said he would destroy me," Henderson revealed, describing Epstein's threatening manner. "He wasn't shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty."

The emergence of the email has led several charities to sever ties with Ferguson.

