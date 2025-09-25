West Virginia's haunted hotspots blend paranormal thrills with scenic beauty

West Virginia is a fantastic state to explore the paranormal side of things. Known for its rugged landscapes and deeply rooted Appalachian culture, there's no shortage of haunted locations and eerie legends to investigate. From abandoned mines to mysterious forests and forgotten cemeteries, West Virginia's mysterious charm makes it a hotspot for anyone intrigued by the supernatural and the unexplained.

Whether you're a seasoned ghost hunter or just curious about the unknown, this list from Atlas Obscura includes eight haunted yet beautiful locations to visit in West Virginia. Although I can't take a trip to these places in person, I thoroughly enjoyed reading about them. Some of these locations are truly creepy, while others could make a fun day trip for a family during spooky season.

What appears to be the scariest place to visit on this list is the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, an abandoned hospital renowned for its paranormal activities. There are many tours you can join in on to learn about the hospiral's history and supernatural events. There are even overnight events at the hospital for hardcore ghost hunters.

The friendliest looking ocation on this list is Kenova's Pumpkin House. This residential, historic home displays thousands of stunning jack-o'-lanterns every October, making it an unforgettable Halloween event to attend.

From Atlas Obscura: "Hundreds of volunteers help with the drilling, scooping, rinsing and carving of each pumpkin, and it takes another legion of carpenters and electricians to build-out and rig-up the displays. During the first week of October a local farm delivers the pumpkins, and from then until the town's C-K Autumnfest (for 2016 that's October 28 & 29) it's a flurry of pumpkin guts, bleach baths and jigsaws to get ready for the lighting. After all that work, the display comes down after Halloween night."



