Villagers feared haunting cries was a ghost but it was something much more disturbing

Residents of Mae Sot, Thailand called police after hearing cries from a nearby forest over several nights. Convinced it was a ghost, the villagers steered clear of the area and stayed in their homes after dark. Finally, police went into the woods to find the source of the strange phenomena.

It turns out that a fellow had fallen to the bottom of a 12-meter-deep dry well.

According to the SCMP, "Through a translator, the man, identified as 22-year-old Liu Chuanyi, revealed that he had been trapped in the well for three days and nights without food or water. To conserve his strength, he shouted for help only once every hour."

Following a 30-minute rescue operation, the man was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken wrist, concussion, and bruising.

