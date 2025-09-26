Undercover Dachshund is the wholesome content we need right now

When everything is awful, it helps to be reminded that there is still good in the world. To that end, let me present the best thing I have seen in ages, Undercover Dachshund. Rich Lutchford walks his dachshund, Mia, while wearing a giant inflatable dachshund costume. As Lutchford and Mia stroll around his hometown of Whitby, Ontario – of course he is Canadian – people honk, wave, and most importantly, smile. The whole point, he says, is to share the joy he experiences on his walks with others.

According to CTV News, the mayor of Whitby awarded the pair a "certificate of joy." Lutchford showed up in costume to receive his certificate and asked about getting a dog license, to the delight of the staff.

Lutchford, who works as a roofer, muses about the possible financial opportunities that have arisen thanks to the pair's newfound fame and his daughter's desire for another pup. He told CTV News, "If I could make some money at this and quit my job and stay home with two dachshunds, I will definitely get two dachshunds."

Check out Undercover Dachshund on TikTok and Instagram, and click here for a slideshow of photos.