Open source printer aims to disrupt the inkjet printer ecosystem

Most people have an inkjet printer at home, and most of those people hate them. Manufacturers of inkjets (*cough* HP *cough*) have a habit of blocking the use of less expensive, third-party ink cartridges, even going so far as to require an internet connection to enforce the prohibition. They are also not built to last and are essentially designed to be disposable. The Open Printer aims to change all that.

Open Printer is an open-source, repairable inkjet printer designed for makers, artists, and anyone tired of throwaway hardware. Built with standard mechanical components and modular parts, it's easy to assemble, modify, and repair. You can print on standard sheets or paper rolls and choose between black or color cartridges, refillable at your convenience. Crowd Supply

The printer has a minimal footprint to begin with, but it can be wall-mounted to free up even more desk space. It features a tiny 1.47-inch, 172 x 320 display, and has USB-C, USB-A, wifi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iPhone.

Image: Crowd Supply

All the files used to create the Open Printer are Creative Commons licensed, "including electronics and mechanical design files, firmware code, and the bill of materials." The one hitch is the HP print cartridges, which have built-in print heads, but off-brand versions appear to be readily available. The project is listed as "coming soon," and pricing has not yet been announced.

