ICE protecting America from clean cars

How much safer we must all be! ICE has cleared nearly all the workers from a Los Angeles carwash; the manager claims his employees all presented state-verified documents before starting work.

All this will achieve is disrupting the car wash's operations. It appears CBP and ICE will grab anyone, regardless of legal status or not. Abducting people from outside green card hearings, or disappearing US citizens, all of this is fair game for Trump's brownshirts.

