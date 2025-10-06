Kash Patel, and law enforcements, troubling worship of "The Punisher"

Incompetent FBI Director Kash "K$H" Patel's troubling new FBI challenge coin represents vigilantism, retribution, and extrajudicial violence: all of which directly oppose the principles of lawful policing.

Cops using "The Punisher" skull have either not read the comic or are terrible police people. Frank "The Punisher" Castle rejects due process and murders people he feels are criminals. The character's co-creator, Gerry Conway, has repeatedly said police using the symbol misunderstand it, calling it "disturbing and inappropriate." Displaying this image on uniforms or vehicles implies endorsement of lethal, punitive force rather than service, restraint, and accountability.



Police officers displaying this image alienate the very communities they are employed to serve, signaling their aggression instead of protection and destroying public trust in lawful authority.

Previously:

• Don't carry a gun with Punisher logo on it

• The QAnon cult has started appropriating the Punisher skull logo, too





