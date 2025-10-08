$5,000 Google paperweight becomes giant Half-Life 2 gaming screen

Do you remember the Google Jam Board? No? I didn't think so. It was, in essence, a smart whiteboard of the type that was popular in the mid-2010s, but because it was Google that manufactured it, it came with a four-figure price tag and a monthly subscription required for its use. That service was discontinued last year, turning every Jam Board into a $5,000 paperweight… or did it?

Andy, a Salem, Massachusetts-based computer technician and general tech wizard, documented his journey to turn his Jam Board into a person-sized gaming tablet capable of running Half-Life 2 (among others) natively. If you ask me, that's a little cooler than its intended purpose of displaying Google Slides.

You haven't lived until you've played Fruit Ninja on a screen bigger than you are.