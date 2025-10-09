Free your DVDs with just a click using this effortless ripper — $25 for life

TL;DR: DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper for Windows converts DVDs—including copy-protected discs and it's only $24.97 till 10/12!

If your shelf is still a museum of shiny circles, this app sets them free. DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper converts a wide range of sources—DVD-5, DVD-9, DVD+R, DVD-R, plus ISO files and VIDEO_TS folders—into formats you'll actually use. It features advanced decryption capabilities to handle protections such as CSS, region codes, UOPs, RCE, and Sony ARccOS, then outputs to various formats including MP4, MKV, AVI, MOV, MP3, and many more. You can even extract subtitles to editable SRT files or convert 2D content for the VR/3D crowd.

Editing tools are built in: crop, trim, merge, watermark, add subtitles, tweak brightness—then preview in real time so you don't waste a rip. For speed, it relies on GPU acceleration and batch mode, allowing you to target specific chapters, audio tracks, and subtitles for clean, custom outputs.

Let it rip

Go ahead and launch the DVD ripping software before loading your DVD, ISO, or DVD folder (tap the "+" button).

Choose your output format, then fine-tune in Video Editor and Advanced Settings.

Pick a save location and hit Start. Watch the progress bar do its thing. Easy as that.

As for system requirements, here's what you need to know: (Windows only): Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7 (32-/64-bit), Pentium-class 500 MHz+ CPU, 2 GB RAM, ~20 GB free storage, DVD-R/(W) or DVD+R/(W) drive, and internet access for installation/activation.

Get your DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper for just $24.97 (MSRP $59.99) until this deal ends 10/12.

