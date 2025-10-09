Logitech Pop smart buttons to be bricked next week

Logitech's "POP" smart home buttons were a "clever, simple concept" that made all sorts of home-automation tasks as simple as pushing the button. $100 for a set of two and hub, with more individual buttons $40 a pop, they were well-reviewed. But now the time has come: Logitech's bricking them. Your buttons will become e-waste on October 15, reports Scharon Harding: "Logitech appears less committed to smart homes than when it eagerly joined the smart home hype."

Thank you for being a loyal Logitech customer and for making the POP button a part of your home.

We are writing to inform you that we will be discontinuing the service for the Logitech POP button. For close to a decade, we have maintained the POP ecosystem, but as technology evolves, we have made the decision to end support for this device.

As of October 15, 2025. your POP button(s) and the connected hub will no longer be supported and will

lose all functionality.

"We are bricking your light switches" is an insane outcome but it was an inevitable one. If you're tempted to think, "how hard could it be to maintain software and servers for a smart button?" you haven't considered how badly they might have mangled it in the first place. Moroever, they're competing with Zigbee-compatible Amazon generics that are just $14 each. For their "loyalty," users get a 15% discount code, which excludes gaming, videconferencing, businesss or "newly released" products.