Surgeon Generals' Warning: RFK Jr. is bad for your health

Six out of 20 Surgeon Generals agree that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is bad for the health of the American people. This might not seem like a big deal, but consider this: given that the position of Surgeon General has been around since 1798, most of those who served in the position have been dead for a long time. If you guessed that six of the individuals appointed to the position are still alive, you get a cookie. That's everyone who can still draw breath who's been at the helm of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (PHSCC), saying that Kennedy's policies are crazier than a shithouse rat and putting the American people's health at risk. It's something that's never happened before, as no one serving as the head honcho of the Department of Health and Human Services has done everything in his power to endanger the welfare of the nation he's responsible for safeguarding.

Over recent months, we have watched with increasing alarm as the foundations of our nation's public health system have been undermined," the letter states. "Science and expertise have taken a back seat to ideology and misinformation. Morale has plummeted in our health agencies, and talent is fleeing at a time when we face rising threats — from resurgent infectious diseases to worsening chronic illnesses.

The former heads of the PHSCC — Joycelyn Elders, Jerome Adams, Vivek Murthy, Richard Carmona, Antonia Novello, and David Satcher — served under Democratic and Republican Presidents, dating back to George H.W. Bush's administration. The open letter, published by The Washington Post, states that while Kennedy is entitled to his opinions, he should keep them under his tinfoil hat and let science speak for the health of Americans.

As for who should take the wheel from Captain Brainworm, the writers of the letter suggested it be someone who "…respects scientific integrity and transparency, listens to experts, and can restore trust to the federal health apparatus." Oh, and maybe someone who doesn't appoint a no-experience wonk to head the Centers for Disease Control. That'd be nice, too.

A very reasonable request. So, of course, it'll likely be ignored.