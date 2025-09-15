Simple guide to beating jet lag

Flying eastward, such as from the United States to Europe, produces more severe jet lag symptoms than traveling westward. "You are shortening your day and trying to go to bed earlier, which works against your body's natural tendency to stay up late," explains this guide to beating jet lag, which explains why eastbound travelers struggle more with adjustment.

To overcome west-to-east jet lag, the guide recommends preparing a few days before you get on the plane. This includes gradually adjusting your sleep schedule by waking up one hour earlier each day before departure. Once aboard your flight, immediately adopt your destination's time zone to help your body begin the transition process.

The guide includes instructions on how to use light exposure, exercise, and meal timing to shift your circadian clock.

