Authoritarian Trump loses peace prize to antifascist

Just because Donald Trump can dupe half of the United States into thinking he's a hero doesn't mean his parlor tricks extend to the rest of the world. Case in point: Trump did not win his coveted Nobel Peace Prize. Instead, it went to Venezuela's antifascist politician, María Corina Machado.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee describes Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader who is now in hiding, as a "brave and committed champion of peace" who "keeps the flame of democracy burning during a growing darkness," according to The Guardian.

And if there is any confusion as to why the vindictive U.S. Department of War commander did not snag the peace prize: "The Nobel Committee clearly chose to highlight democracy as a priority area, underscoring that this award comes at a time of global backsliding of democratic values and norms," Karim Haggag, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), told CNN.

From CNN: Machado went into hiding after the Venezuelan government moved to crush dissent following last year's election. The Nobel Committee chair said he is not sure whether Machado will be able to attend the prize ceremony in Norway in December… In selecting María Corina Machado as this year's peace prize laureate, the Nobel Committee signaled its concerns about the health of democracy worldwide, says Karim Haggag, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). He added that SIPRI, which monitors the spread of conflicts and armaments around the world, "believes these values are critical for global peace and security."

In other words, without democracy, there can be no genuine peace for all. Dictator Trump is barking up the wrong tree.

Previously: Low-energy Grandpa Puddin' Brains makes peace with no one