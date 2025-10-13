Texas man convinced his county to ban "hello" for being too satanic

Once upon a time in 1997, a campaign was started by one very religious man to replace the word "hello" with the less satanic greeting "Heaveno!" Canales campaigned to change his town's official greeting and was successful. He even had a website dedicated to "Heavano!" which is archived here on the Wayback Machine.

Being upset that the word "hello" contains the word "hell" is one very particular hill to die on. Canales dedicated the last few decades of his life to fighting for his cause. He passed away in 2014, and the heavano movement fizzled out.

From Weird Universe:

"Leonso Canales of Kingsville, Texas began his campaign to replace the greeting "Hello" with the less satanic "Heaveno" in 1988, but he got really serious about it in 1997 when he placed ads in the local paper showing the word "Hello" scratched out and replaced with "Heaveno." That same year, his campaign received official support when the commissioners of Kleberg County voted unanimously to designate "Heaveno" as the county's official greeting."



