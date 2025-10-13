Breaking Bad fan edit imagines a world where no one notices crime

A long-running joke among the Breaking Bad fandom is that Hank is the worst detective in the world, continually (perhaps willfully) ignoring clues to Heisenberg's true identity for five seasons straight. What if everyone in the show was at his level, though?

It's long been said Breaking Bad fans specifically are weirdly talented at editing, and that trend only continues with Breaking Bad, but no one is careful.

It would have been a much funnier show if no one noticed or cared about any of the crimes around them — and probably a longer one, too! It's a win-win.