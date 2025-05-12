How would Saul Goodman do in Red Dead Redemption 2?

I've made the assertion that every Breaking Bad fan must have a PhD in video editing a few times, and I am pleased to report that I have still not been proven wrong. They're at it again, this time inserting Albuquerque's best lawyer Saul Goodman into the fraught criminal drama of Red Dead Redemption 2. Granted, if anyone could talk the Van der Linde gang out of their constantly escalating legal trouble, it's probably Saul.

As always, the appeal comes from just how flawlessly these characters fit into settings they have no business existing in. Even Saul's wardrobe of clown suits doesn't look entirely incongruous with the 19th-century dandies milling around the game's fictionalized United States. Specific lines and scenes are picked out to make it feel entirely natural — all we need now is Walter White selling opium out of the back of a modified wagon.

Previously:

• To help you deal with the loss of Better Call Saul, here's some Bob Odenkirk stand up

• Better Call Saul: Jimmy and Chuck unite for seniors' rights in 'RICO'

• Why Better Call Saul's opening title sequence sucks

• The best moments from the two-night premiere of Better Call Saul

• Bob Odenkirk's lucky break(ing bad)

• 'Better Call Saul' imagined as a Disney-Pixar movie

• Vince Gilligan already has a Better Call Saul follow up

• Teaser trailer for 'Better Call Saul' Season 2 is pretty awesome