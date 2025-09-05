Cult hit "Smiling Friends" unveils bizarre third season trailer

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends is back for a third season, and looks just as ridiculous as ever. It's been a surprise sleeper hit in the past few years for being an example of surreal humor done well — it feels a bit like an adult take on The Amazing World of Gumball for its mishmash of animation styles and refusal to stick to any kind of logical rule set beyond its basic setup.

Once again, best friends Pim and Charlie are presented with a fresh slate of cases for the Smiling Friends firm, which has only one mission: making its clients smile at any cost.

Just a shame we have to wait a year in between batches of ten-minute episodes, but such is the nature of network TV these days.

