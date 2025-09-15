Netflix gambles on Witcher future with controversial recasting

Netflix's The Witcher has been… fine. A lot of folks have been pissy about the series' focus on everyone in Temeria except Geralt. But that's actually the way Andrzej Sapkowski's books pan out. Read 'em and you're gonna see a whole lotta of Ciri.

That The Witcher drifts from Sapkowski's source material doesn't make it unique: Hollywood screws with the origins and destinies of much-loved fictional characters regularly. It does not, however, often pull a Becky Connors and recast a series' main character after a few seasons. But with Henry Cavill leaving the series, that's what happened.

Season Four of the fantasy series introduces Geralt 2.0, played by Liam Helmsworth — the Helmsworth you call on when his older brother Chris can't make it. No matter how fine an actor he is (and he really is quite good), I don't know if he'll make season four into a hate-watch for the folks who have invested almost 24 hours of their lives into streaming all three seasons. He could turn out to be great! From what I see in this clip, he's nailed Geralts' Alexithymia.