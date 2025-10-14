Comedian trolls ICE agents with animal costumes and protest songs

The protests in Portland featuring Frog and all of their inflatable pals are giving me life! In that same vein, I've also been loving the hilarious trolling that musical comedian, artist, and film producer Roy Potylo, aka Robby Roadsteamer, has been bringing to ICE protests around the country.

We featured his work last year when he brilliantly heckled Steve Bannon at his fresh-out-of-the-clink presser and I'm delighted to report he is still strongly committed to his mission, "to Troll Trump and MAGA til the end of time." The comedian, who describes himself as a "progressive comedian protest singer," and as "the voice of the New Generation at Protests and stuff," states that his work is "jest resistance," which I think is a terrific way to sum up his particular protest style, which includes dressing in animal costumes and loudly serenading law enforcement officers and MAGA crowd members.

Lately, he's been enacting his mission at ICE protests and dissenting with his own particular brand of humor. He recently protested at the ICE Facility in Broadview, Illinois, where, dressed as Gary the Guantanamo Gator, he sang a version of Tears for Fears' "Mad World" that he transformed into "MAGA World," with lyrics such as:

All around me are ICE agents, hate all races, except white faces, Bright and early to catch brown people, no expression, just regression, The tear gas going up their asses, no expression, no expression, And I funny it kinda funny, I find it kind of sad, that ICE makes more money than all our veterans…. MAGA world

In DC, dressed like a giraffe, he belted out a version of the Village People's "YMCA" to the Capitol Police, singing:

Fuck ICE! We don't need them around, I said Fuck ICE! They hate all the browns, I said Fuck ICE! Cause you're good in a town, there's no need to be angry! Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein plane, Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein plane, He was chasing around all the young girls…

While in DC he also sang a melted version of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man," but with these lyrics: "Hey, Mr. Tangerine Man, get rid of brown people for me, I'm Aryan white, there ain't no place I'm going to…"

I absolutely love how he reveals the moral bankruptcy of these urban occupations through his absurd activism, and the reactions of the ICE and other law enforcement agents he encounters — which range from annoyance, to anger, to suppressed laughter — make his top-level trolling even more satisfying. Keep up the great work, Robby!

See more videos of Robby Roadsteamer's jest resistance on his Instagram, website, and YouTube.

