HeySanta is a terrifying, twerking AI robot

HeySanta, an AI-powered Santa robot with – there is no other way to say this – a huge butt.

Image: KhanFlicks

When asked to shake his hips, he twerks. HeySanta tells corny Christmas jokes and sings Christmas carols, and can have conversations using generative AI. The robot is also programmable via block coding.

HeySanta's eyes are little LCD panels that look great when making his eyes expressive. However, they can also display hearts, snowmen, bells while singing Jingle Bells, or, weirdly, Santas, which are super creepy.

Image: KhanFlicks

HeySanta has already met its funding goal and will ship in November, to arrive before Christmas. Pledges start at $69, with all custom fees included. The creator's other Kickstarter projects seem to be scaled-down versions of the Boston Dynamics Spot robot, known as Mini Puppers. Those look really cool, being fully programmable, open source, and still available to purchase.

