Jordan Peterson critically ill with pneumonia, neuropathy, and sepsis

Jordan Peterson has been really sick lately. His daughter Mikhaila recently posted a video on social media explaining all of Peterson's recent illnesses, tying them to mold exposure, cleaning out a basement, and "spiritual attacks."

She even mentions that this all started during the summer after she and her dad had recorded several episodes of their call-in show. While she doesn't explicitly state that the sickness and the call-in show episodes are connected, she definitely implies it. She also reassures the audience that, because there's "a spiritual element" to all of this, they are going to "fight back" and "keep going and push harder" to continue Peterson's mission, which includes Peterson Academy (or, as critics call it, "Antiwoke U.") and the release of his "We Who Wrestle With God" tour on YouTube.

According to Mikhaila's account, Peterson's health crisis began this summer after he cleaned out his late father's basement and recorded episodes of their call-in show together. "We don't have a better explanation for his neurological symptoms at the moment other than spiritual attacks," she said in the video. She also revealed that the family's infant, Audrey, was hospitalized twice this summer, including once for near heart failure, all happening, Mikhaila noted, after those call-in show recordings.

Futurism reports that while Peterson's family believes he's under spiritual attack, a "lesser mind" might, instead, "conclude his exclusive diet of beef and salt has been bad for his well-being." Or, I'll add, perhaps it's Long COVID, which, you know, causes neurological issues, among many other things.

Futurism provides more insight into Peterson's health crisis and his history of taking benzodiazepines, eating an all-meat diet for years, and more:

Peterson's had a rough go of it on the health front. In 2020, it was revealed he was seeking treatment in Russia for severe dependence on benzodiazepines, a class of drug including muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety meds, and sedatives. When he first arrived in Russia, he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, and forced into an eight-day coma, a treatment which western doctors had refused. He then spent four weeks in an ICU suffering from loss of motor function, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a stint described as an "emergency detox." All the while, Peterson and his daughter have been going strong on year seven of their infamous "all-meat diet," described as consisting only of beef, salt, and water. Whether that has anything to do with his current health condition? We'll leave that to your imagination.

But, you know, demons.

Anyway, I don't wish anyone harm, so I hope Peterson fully recovers.

Hey, as you know @jordanbpeterson has been really sick. A lot of people have been asking for updates so here's one. He's recovering slowly day by day but I won't lie, it's slow and scary. He won't be back for another few months at least, probably longer. We're not entirely sure… pic.twitter.com/wmS5Wy2tg8 — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) October 4, 2025

