The goal of the Taco Bell 50k Ultramarathon is to not puke during a 31-mile run that includes stopping to eat Taco Bell 9 times

If you missed the recent International Taco Bell 50k Ultramarathon, have no fear, you now have 353 days to train for the next one, which will be held Saturday, October 3, 2026. The now yearly event, which just finished its seventh edition, features lots of running, and lots of eating. More specifically, Rocky Mountain PBS reports, the race covers 31 miles of Denver streets and features ten Taco Bell locations. Throughout the race, participants are given eleven hours to complete food challenges at nine out of the ten locations, and they're supposed to keep the vomiting to a minimum. That's the goal anyway, according to founders Jason Romero and Dan Zolniko. Rocky Mountain PBS continues:

From Chalupa Supremes to Nachos BellGrande, runners fuel themselves with all types of fast food items as they run through 80-degree weather. "There is absolutely no Mylanta, no Pepto-Bismol, nothing like that. We have zero tolerance for that type of thing," said Romero. "If you puke, you're out of the race." Historically, the race has a higher "did not finish" rate than the renowned Leadville 100k — largely due to the Taco Bell 50k's gastrointestinal demands, Romero said. Many runners quit the race due to stomach issues, such as bloating, vomiting and excessive bowel movements.

This year, the free race took place on October 4, attracting over 700 participants. That's a whole lotta Taco Bell! I'm pretty sure I will never participate in such a thing, as walking is much more my speed, and, well, eating Taco Bell all day while running just doesn't sound like fun to me. But to those who participated in the recent race, good job. And good luck to everyone who's planning to attend next year's event!

Visit the event's website to find out more about the eighth edition of the International Taco Bell 50k Ultramarathon, which will take place starting at 7:30 am on October 3, 2026, in Denver. You can also register for the event here. If you survive, according to the website, you will be deemed "a SURVIVOR, revered and heckled for life!" Well, what are you waiting for?

